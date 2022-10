FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach City Council on Tuesday passed a moratorium on short term rentals.

City leaders met Tuesday morning to discuss and vote upon putting a halt on issuing new business licenses for short term rentals within the city of Folly Beach.

A second reading was held and ultimately passed by council members.

The move comes following an initiative from citizens to establish a cap on short term rentals.