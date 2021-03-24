Folly Beach PD: Suspect drove on beach after evading traffic stop in stolen vehicle

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Folly Beach arrested a person who ran from a traffic stop and then drove onto the beach.

According to Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon, but the driver drove away from the stop.

He said the suspect drove onto the beach, around the island, and then drove away from the island where they struck stop sticks at the intersection of S. Grimball Road and Folly Road.

It didn’t end there – Chief Gilreath said the suspect then ran on foot. They were taken into custody a short time later in the area of S. Grimball Road and Ismeal Road.

No injuries were reported.