FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s a New Year’s Day tradition, taking a quick dip into the cold ocean water, but the annual polar plunge on Folly Beach is a little unique.

Hundreds of people plunged into the ocean for the 10th annual polar bear plunge on Folly.

“This is our second year here,” plunger, Jennier Klatka said.

This plunge has a bit of a twist.

It’s themed after Charleston’s resident funny guy, Bill Murray.

Klatka said, “We’re big Bill Murray fans. I’m a huge fan of the Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, you’ll see people with red hats.”

“He’s funny, he’s crazy, he can just play so many different roles,” Bill Murray fan, Vanessa Oltmann said.

There were many different creative costumes from movies Bill Murray has been in.

Many of those attending were hoping for a special appearance from the man himself.

Oltmann said, “I keep inviting him. Bill Murray if you’re listening, we’d love to have you here.”

However, the Bill Murray costumes will have to do for now.

City leaders on Folly say this event truly displays the lighthearted spirit of Folly Beach.

“There are so many traditions on Folly and I think that is what’s so important, that we continue to create that structure and add new ideas as well,” city council member, Katherine Houghton said.

With some of the plunge proceeds going to charity, leaders say it also shows how much Folly loves to give back.

Houton said, “We’re a community that wants to come together, but also give back.”