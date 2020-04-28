Folly Beach postpones decision to ease restrictions on beach access for non-residents

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Beach communities across the Lowcountry are deciding how they want to ease Coronavirus related restrictions, including when to open beach access for everyone. Folly Beach Council met on Monday night and decided to postpone making a decision on whether to ease restrictions. They will meet again on May 1st to reevaluate, and they will vote on May 6th.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says the large number of short-term rentals is impacting their decision because of how many people they bring to the Island.

“So that makes it kind of tough; when you are looking at how many short-term rentals are out there, how many people are we going to bring in on a good week or a typical week?” Mayor Tim Goodwin, Folly Beach

In a Monday press conference, Governor Henry McMaster acknowledged the diversity of the communities in South Carolina and how coastal cities will have different plans for coming back than those more inland.

“If you have a place at the beach, you have people from different states coming in that are used to different things, if we were Kansas maybe we wouldn’t have that kind of clientele.” Governor Henry McMaster

Mayor Goodwin says that over this past weekend, residents were mostly following social distancing rules and kept it moving while exercising on the beach. Sunbathing is still not allowed.

