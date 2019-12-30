Folly Beach prepares for the 9th annual Flip Flop Drop

FOLLY BEACH S.C. (WCBD) – The Folly Beach Police and Fire Department began practicing the timed descent for the 9th annual Flip Flop Drop.

Ahead of the festivities, News 2 went to Folly Beach to get some background on the quirky island tradition.

What began as a dream soon transpired into an iconic pair of giant wooden flip flops.

As time went on, the original red and white plywood flip flops were changed to a metal mesh to allow wind to flow through them safely. But the tradition still held.

Charlotte Goodwin, one of the creators of the Flip Flop Drop and wife of Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin, tells News 2 that despite changes over the years, the tradition remains strong- and unique!

Well we figured New York had a ball and we’re a beach town and you see most of us wear flip flops all the time, year round. And I like flip flops. I just thought it’d be a good thing to have, it’d be different and we’ve got our own thing. Charlotte Goodwin, Creator of the Flip Flop Drop

Officials say there will be roughly 5,000 people lining their streets for the annual drop this year and they can also expect to see some fireworks.

