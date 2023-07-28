FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee with Folly Beach Public Works is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a co-worker.

Folly Beach first responders were dispatched to the city’s public works building on E. Hudson Avenue for a stabbing that took place on the morning of July 27.

Officials say a victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the back of their head and a laceration to the right side of their head just above the ear, according to a series of incident reports provided by Folly Beach Public Safety.

A witness told officers that they heard the suspect and victim fighting and then observed the suspect swinging a knife at the victim before leaving the scene.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Raynard Prioleau.

Prioleau was apprehended at Old Military Road and Grimball Road Extension. He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he faces a charge of attempted murder.

Prioleau has been fired from the City of Folly Beach.