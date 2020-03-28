Folly Beach re-introduces restricted access to the island

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach officials announced the checkpoint for restricted access to the island will resume 24 hours a day effective on Saturday, March 28 at 5:00 PM.

The checkpoint will be located at Little Oak Island Drive.

No new check-ins to short-term rentals will be permitted after 9:00 AM on Sunday, March 29.

Checkpoint and business restrictions can be seen below:

Short-term rentals, hotels, and other overnight accommodations No new check-ins are permitted beginning on Sunday, March 29 at 9:00 AM through April 30. Visitors currently checked in may remain until the end of their existing reservations.

Physical Businesses Businesses may not allow patrons indoors and must follow CDC guidelines. business employees may come to work with a checkpoint pass, and businesses may continue to serve clients virtually, delivery, or at a service window. Grocery stores, gas stations, healthcare providers, financial services (included real estate agents and appraisers), are deemed essential by the CDC, and may continue to allow customers inside.

Construction and Service Businesses Services may continue but the crew is limited to the job site premise only. Employees must have a copy of the building permit (if applicable) and the 2020 Folly Beach business license vehicle sticker or copy of current Folly Beach business license (or state license for real estate agents and appraisers).

Residents and Property Owners Bring two forms of identification showing residency or ownership (driver’s license, utility bill, deed, tax bill, lease, etc).

Checkpoint Passes Passes can be issued by calling the Citizen Information Line: 843-588-7006 and arrangements will be made to deliver the passes to the checkpoint for pickup. Expect a 24-hour turnaround time for new passes.

Media Personnel Must have media credentials presented.

Delivery People Must show delivery order, address, and goods at the checkpoint

Non-Resident holders of Folly Beach Post Office boxes Must show their key at the checkpoint

Any other emergency requests You must go through the Citizen information Line: 843-588-7006



Click here for more information.