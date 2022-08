FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach is in the process of removing a majority of the ‘no parking’ signs along West Ashley Avenue.

City leaders said the move will allow free parking in the right of way where the signs previously prohibited parking options.

Folly Beach Public Safety and Park Folly will enforce parking rules related to intersections, crosswalks, fire hydrants and driveways.