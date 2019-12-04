Folly Beach residents could be asked to vote on a water utility already in place

Folly Beach, SC (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach could soon be asking residents who live on the small barrier island for a vote to put a water utility system in place all because of some lost pieces of paper.

The city is looking to do some upgrades on the it’s current water utility system for it’s customers. That’ll first require a new referendum being passed by city council, and then voters.

Folly Beach has operated a water utility system for over 50 years dating back to before the city’s official incorporation back in 1973.

“That 1973 incorporation as a city is where we have some missing paperwork.” Spencer Wetmore, Folly Beach City Administrator

The paperwork that has turned up missing is more important than any average documents. Without that paperwork, the city can’t move forward with the bond to finance some of the important infrastructure repairs that are necessary.

Wetmore says the city is unsure when the documents actually went missing but believes they could have been lost during Hurricane Hugo.

Obtaining a new referendum is the “safest course of action out of an abundance of caution,” says Wetmore who says this guarantees all of the paperwork is completed.

The Folly Beach City Council planned to meet at City Hall Tuesday night to discuss that referendum among other issues. Wetmore said that residents can expect the issue to be on the April ballot.



