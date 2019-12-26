Folly Beach residents make snow on Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas night two Folly Beach locals worked together to bring their very own white Christmas to the beach.

Elizabeth Baker, dressed in festive holiday pajamas, brought her snow machine to the sidewalk outside of the Planet Follywood bar and restaurant to spread some Christmas cheer.



“I bought the snow machine last year for the Folly Beach Christmas parade, and then I brought it up here Christmas night and it brought a lot of cheer to Folly Beach and we decided to do it again.”

People passing by enjoyed the magic of the snow just as much as Baker enjoyed making it.



“Oh everybody loves it, people come and do snow angels and fights with the snowballs and the cars usually honk and cheer.”



For those who missed the snowy spectacle, they promised they would be back again next year.