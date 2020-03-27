Folly Beach reverses access bans

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Effective Friday at 8:00 p.m., the City of Folly Beach will suspend restrictions and checkpoints.

The decision was made in accordance with the SC Attorney General’s opinion, stating only the governor has the power to issue such orders.

The island and beaches will be open to visitors, however everyone must comply with Governor McMaster’s social distancing requirements.

Additionally, the ban on short-term rentals and overnight accommodations will be lifted.

All of these decisions were made “pending further direction from Governor McMaster.”

