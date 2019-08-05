Folly Beach to discuss more ideas on how to continue to preserve the beach from erosion and other issues

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Folly Beach Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, August 5 to review their City Comprehensive Plan.

This is a plan that Folly Beach city officials review every five years to keep track of their goals for the future of the beach.

One key issue that they will discuss will be the erosion on the beach.

Erosion has been happening on the Charleston Harbor since 1890. Re-nourishment projects have been taking place since 1991.

Spencer Wetmore, city administrator for Folly Beach, says that these projects have been made possible thanks to a contribution from the government.

“The federal government pays the majority of the cost but the city… also has a local share and that local share, in the past, has ranged anywhere from $3 million back in the 90’s to closer to $6 million for the 2014 project, so we certainly are always looking how we can save our tourism tax dollars and making sure we’re ready and prepared for the next re-nourishment.” Spencer Wetmore, City Administrator, Folly Beach

City officials for Folly Beach are constantly looking at different ways, outside of re-nourishment projects, that they can help preserve the beach.

One example of this is the focus they put on protecting sand dunes.

“We have taken a really important and really bold stance. We passed a 40 foot dune management area, last year, so that beachfront property owners have to front 40 feet of their property for dunes and that’s not just for those property owners… it also helps keep a continuous barrier around our city, which is the single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves.” Spencer Wetmore, City Administrator, Folly Beach

Wetmore added that the beach has placed a strict “no walking on sand dunes” rule on the beach that is always enforced.

Folly Beach has signs for their “No Walking on Sand Dunes” rule placed around the beach.

She hopes the community will get involved and add their own voices to help preserve the beach for many years to come.