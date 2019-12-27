Folly Beach to hold safety checkpoints this weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach wants to make sure you’re safe during the holiday season.

The Folly Beach Department of Public Safety will conduct a traffic safety checkpoint on Saturday, December 28 from 10:00 PM until 1:00 AM.

Officers will ensure that the equipment on all vehicles is working properly and each vehicle checked has a licensed driver, valid registration and valid insurance.

The checkpoint is being done in support of South Carolina’s Sober or Slammer 2019 campaign.

Local law enforcement wants to remind you to not ruin your holiday by being caught behind the wheel under the influence.