FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for New Year’s Even plans? Head out to Folly Beach for the annual Flip Flop Drop and firework show!

A giant pair of sparkly flip flops will descend from high above Center Street as a crowd of celebrators count down to the new year on Saturday, December 31st.

Stick around after the flip flops drop for spectacular fireworks from the Folly Association of Business to ring in the new year with a bang.

Thousands of people attend the event each year. While a portion of Center Street will close to vehicular traffic for festivities, many area restaurants and shops will remain open for visitors throughout the event.

The fun begins at 10:00 p.m. with the flip flops set to drop at 11:59 p.m.