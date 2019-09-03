Folly Beach to restrict access beginning Tuesday afternoon

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach is restricting access to the island beginning at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Those trying to enter the island, including residents and business owners, will be stopped at a checkpoint where you will have to present at least two forms of identification.

Residents and Business Owners: Must bring two forms of ID showing residency or ownership (driver’s license, utility bill, deed, tax bill, lease, etc.)

Property managers, realtors, and brokers must have proof of state license and City of Folly Beach business license.

Employees of local businesses must have numbered – red or yellow – re-entry passes issued by the City of Folly Beach and employee credentials.

Contractors will not be permitted through the checkpoint after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

That checkpoint will be set up immediately after Bowen’s Island Road.

City officials warn you to be cautious and heed evacuation orders. They say once winds reach 40 MPH, emergency services will not respond to calls and will not perform any water rescues due to dangerous conditions

CARTA has suspended bus service in the city. Transportation to area shelters will be available at designated checkpoints.

You are encouraged to review your personal and family hurricane and evacuation plan. If you have any questions, the Citizen Information Line is active: (843)-588-7006.