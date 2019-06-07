Folly Beach Turtle Watch received complains of turtle harassment

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A new warning for beachgoers: leaders of the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program say they have received two complaints of turtle harassment

They say overly enthused spectators often scare turtles which causes them to abandon their nests and head toward the water.

They encourage you to stay away from turtles and their nests and avoid using flash when taking pictures.

We spoke with the manager of the Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium who says it could take a female turtle about one hour to dig, lay and cover her clutch of eggs.

“They are out there with one mission – to get up there and successfully lay their eggs and get those animals back out there, and that’s really important with endangered species, that every clutch of eggs survives,” said Melissa Ranly.

Ranly reminds beachgoers that it is important to clean up after your trash at the beach to ensure the turtles and other wildlife have a safe habitat.

If you see any concerning behavior regarding turtles, you are urged to contact the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.