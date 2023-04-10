FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach is planning for anticipated sea level rise in the next 25 years. They want to know how recent flooding and rising water impact residents and businesses.

With sea level expected to rise at least one foot by 2025, leaders are working to update the city’s Sea Level Rise Adaption Plan to help them prepare.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to take a six-minute online survey and submit photos of flooding on Folly Beach, detailing how you have been impacted.

Questions range from asking how deep water rises on your property or the nearby street during tidal flooding, to how often you are impacted by flooding when it comes to transportation, island access, or livability.

The four-question survey also asks if there is a storm drain, ditch, or other drainage feature near you.

You can fill out the online questionnaire by clicking here. Those who want to stay involved with flooding issues or submit photos and other information should click here.