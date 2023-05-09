FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The iconic Folly Beach Boat has been painted to honor Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson.

Miller and Hutchinson had just left their wedding reception on Folly Beach and were heading to an Airbnb when an allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into their golf cart while speeding.

Miller, still in her wedding dress, died at the scene from blunt force trauma. Hutchinson was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. He has since returned home where his recovery continues.

The Folly Boat is frequently painted by residents and visitors to display art, offer greetings and well wishes, and sometimes condolences for tragic events.

It first appeared on Folly Road after storm surge during Hurricane Hugo in 1989 pushed the vessel ashore. Its owner never returned to claim it.

The boat was swept away during rising water from Tropical Storm Irma in 2017 and became stranded on a privately-owned dock off Sol Legare Road.

A non-profit called Save the Folly Boat worked with the dock owner to move the boat back to Folly Road. It is now located near The Barrel on Folly Road.