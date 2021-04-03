Food and hygiene distribution hosted by Historical Churches of Downtown Charleston and the Community Resource Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Historical Churches of Downtown Charleston and the Community Resource Center North Charleston are partnering to host a massive groceries and hygiene supplies giveaway.

Saturday, multiple churches including: Nichols Chapel AME Church, Vanderhost Memorial CME Church, St. John’s Chapel, and Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will partner with the Community Resource Center to donate groceries and hygiene supplies to the community in Downtown Charleston.

The event will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church located at 95 Cooper St. in Downtown Charleston.

The distribution will begin at 3:00 p.m.

The churches hope to help everyone with the upcoming holiday and invite all members of the community to participate in the distribution.