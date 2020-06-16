Food Banks to Give Out $350K in Food Grown by SC Farmers

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Across the state food banks will receive $350,000 in produce from local farmers as part of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s ‘Farmers to Food Bank’ initiative.

The initiative was started to help farmers and families that have been affected by COVID-19.

560 boxes of farm-fresh food will be delivered to the Lowcountry food bank this week supporting more than 100 local farmers.

300,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables will be packaged by distributors like Grow Food Carolina in Charleston.

“We saw our sales decrease back in mid-march when this all began. It’s programs and efforts like these that keep us all on our feet and on track.” Anthony Mirisciotta, General Manager Grow Food Carolina

The boxes of blueberries, zucchini, and tomatoes will be sent to food banks who will deliver the fresh produce to families in need.

“We have a network of 300 partner agencies so they’re the ones on the front lines getting food out every single day to people in need,” said Brenda Shaw, Cheif Development Officer at the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Shaw says the food bank has seen a 500% increase in the need for food assistance since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The food bank is buying more food than we ever have. For instance, in a normal month, we would probably spend $75,000 on purchased food. In the month of May it was close to $500,000,” Shaw said.

The distributions will last for two weeks unless more donations come in and a second round of food distribution may be scheduled.