CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement agencies teamed up with Walmart to host a food box packing event in honor of Charleston’s late police chief Luther Reynolds.

Organizers say the efforts are part of Serve and Connect’s “Greg’s Groceries” program, which was founded in 2017 to honor a fallen police officer. It’s the only multi-agency, statewide community policing initiative of its kind in the United States.

These events work to bridge the gap between police and community members, and packing up the boxes of food provides an opportunity for officers to interact with the people they serve all while building trust.

400 boxes of non-perishable food were packed up at a Walmart in North Charleston on Thursday. Each of those boxes will feed a family of four for a week.

The acts of service were dedicated in honor of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds who passed away in May after a battle with a rare form of bone cancer. His wife Caroline was in attendance for Thursday’s event.

“We just want to say thank you. This is what the Chief believed in; he was very compassionate, in his heart, he was here for five years, and it feels like he was here for 25 years. So, we are a much better agency for having him in our lives for the period of time that we did.”

Since the creation of Greg’s Groceries program, more than 140,000 meals have been delivered by over 60 different law enforcement agencies.