An increased need: Local food distribution for the holiday

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lowcountry Food Bank has had a 500% increase in emergency food assistance and it has only gone up this holiday season.

The Lowcountry Food Bank typically saw 150 people a month through their Charleston location. In April, they saw more than 1,000. It leveled out at around 500 people in the summer months but jumped to 800 in September.

“Our partner agencies, they have all seen close to a 50% increase in the number of people coming through their doors and most of those people are new to needing food assistance,” stated Chief Development Officer for the Lowcountry Food Bank, Brenda Shaw.

There are no income requirements at the food bank. Only a name, birthday, and total number of meals needed is required.

“Hunger is a 365 day a year issue. It’s not just at the holidays, so we know that food insecurities are not going away when January 1st comes around,” Shaw added.

The Lowcountry Food Bank does accept food and monetary donations.

“Thankfully with the new CARES stimulus package that was approved on Saturday that will help some families as we head into 2021,” mentioned Shaw.

Find your local food distributor here.