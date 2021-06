A volunteer hands a box of food to David Medina, right, at a San Antonio Food Bank drive-through food distribution site held at Rackspace Technology, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network, Mt. Carmel AME Church and Curry Law Firm will team up to host a food drive in Moncks Corner Wednesday.

The event will take place at Mt. Carmel AME Church located at 1059 Old Black Oak Rd. in Moncks Corner.

The Food drive will begin at 12:00 p.m. and last while supplies last.