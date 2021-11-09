Food distribution, virtual career fair happening to help local veterans in need

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — A food distribution and statewide virtual career fair happening to help support veterans in the area.

Soldier’s Angels will be handing out food to veterans, as they do each month, to help at risk veterans and their families in need.

The different with this month’s food distribution, each veteran will receive a turkey in addition to 75 lbs. of fresh produce, meats and non-perishable items.

Waitlist spots are still available, veterans can pre-register at SoldiersAngels.org/Charleston.

The distribution will be held at Elks Lodge on Sam Rittenburg Blvd. Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Soldier’s Angels says that they serve many different sizes of veteran families and that there is an increase in people needing help with food during the holidays.

“The veterans who are receiving our food are typically homeless or low income and are really struggling to make ends meet. At Soldier’s Angels we provide this extra food as a way to try and help sustain the food stability for those veterans who are struggling, said Laura Schroeder, Charleston VA Representative for Soldier’s Angels.

Also happening this week to support veterans is the state’s second annual veterans virtual career fair.

The list of over 35 employers includes many state agencies and institutions of higher education.

The fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday and there will be virtual booths for veterans to talk with employers about their specific openings.

SC Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Will Grimsley says that the jobs offered fit what veterans are qualified for.

“It’s not an unemployment or employment question, it’s an effective level of employment. We don’t want our veterans to be under employed. We come with a vast amount of field experience, training, and discipline; So how do we put that into effect? That’s really the basis on which our veterans can continue to live a healthy, happy, contributing life,” said Will Grimsley, SCDVA Secretary.

The first veterans virtual career fair was held back in May and they hope to repeat the successes.

To register, click here.