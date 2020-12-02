Food distributions happening throughout the Lowcountry to help families in need this holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the pandemic continues to affect families worldwide and here in the Lowcountry this holiday season, many local charities are stepping in to hep those in need this time of year.

While many families struggle to put food on their tables right now, several different churches and organizations are hosting food distributions today to expand community impact.

Distributions happening today will be at Mother Emanuel in Downtown Charleston and another in North Charleston at the Community Resource Center.

The Community Resource Center in North Charleston is partnering with local churches and organizations to give away food throughout the week.

Distribution will take place today on Whipper Barony Ln. in North Charleston starting at 2 p.m. Foods Good for Your Health, the group plans to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to anyone in need.

“The lines have been abnormally long and our people in the Lowcountry need this help, need this food,” said Louis Smith, Community Resource Center Executive Director. “So, we have to give it. So yes, throughout this whole month December, we’re going to have food distributions throughout the county, throughout the Lowcountry.”

Smiths also says that over the Thanksgiving holiday, they fed over 15,000 residents. The Community Resource Center will also host three more distributions on Saturday.

Also today, Mother Emanuel is hosting a food distribution from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the church on Calhoun St. in Downtown Charleston.

Those who would like to participate are asked to enter on Elizabeth St. and exit on Meeting St. to avoid heavy traffic.

There are no requirements for either distributions happening today. Everyone will be given fresh food to take home.