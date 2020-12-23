Food distributions happening before the holidays in Summerville and Moncks Corner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – As we get closer to the holidays, there are many organizations providing food to those in their communities.

MONCKS CORNER

The National Action Network is hosting a food distribution today in Moncks Corner.

They will be giving out food curbside starting at 9 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market located at 418 Main St.

SUMMERVILLE

Riverland Church will be giving out free Christmas dinner boxes.

The church will be distributing boxes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Regal Cinemas at Azalea Square Shopping Center in Summerville.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES