CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A food giveaway is happening today in Cordesville.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. at Truth Tabernacle, Inc. located at 1169 Old Church Rd. in Cordesville, S.C.

The give away will go on until they run out of supplies.

They ask for everyone to remain in their vehicles while members serve them to help with social distancing guidelines.