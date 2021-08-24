Food Lion to host open interviews for job seekers throughout the Lowcountry

A Food Lion grocery store sign at a Food Lion store in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Dutch retailer Royal Ahold NV, which operates U.S. supermarket chains Stop & Shop and Giant, has agreed to merge with its Belgian counterpart Delhaize Group, which operates the Hannaford and Food Lion stores in the eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 1,000 Food Lion stores will host open interviews Tuesday, August 24 for job seekers.

Applicants will be able to walk into a nearby Food Lion between 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. to meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss open positions at that specific store.

Food Lion hosted a similar event in July and able to hire more than 8,000 associates across thousands of stores.

Positions available vary by store, but can include a mixture of both part-time and full-time positions.

A list of Food Lion locations can viewed online.

Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested can also visit Food Lion online to view available positions and apply online.