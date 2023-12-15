‘Tis the season for prepping that holiday feast! If you’re already thinking about what to cook for your friends and family this season, we have some tips for you to make cooking over the holidays less stressful.

We spoke with Food Network Chef Claire Robinson, the host of ‘5 Ingredient Fix.’ She explains her cooking style to be straightforward — using simple ingredients to elevate any homemade dish.

When cooking for guests over the holidays, Robinson says to first think about flavor. And before you cook any dish, think about your pantry staples and use them!

“I like to keep a well-stocked pantry, that’s my biggest tip for the holidays.”

She says you can enhance any holiday or winter dish with the things you may already have. That includes beef or chicken bone broths, vegetable stocks, herbs, or even citrus.

Another thing she says to keep in mind, make sure you’re using quality ingredients. For example, if you have access to farm-fresh veggies, that alone could take your side dish or appetizer to the next level.

“I also like to shop fresh, no more than two days before. So, besides keeping that pantry ready to go, the fresh ingredients I’m buying last minute.”

And of course, we can’t forget about dessert. She says one of her favorite holiday dessert recipes is her “Berry Buckle Cake.”

“It makes the holidays even sweeter.” Robinson says this dessert introduces a variety of delicious fruits to holiday recipes. “It’s also how I get my daily fruit intake while I’m indulging.”

Speaking of dessert, let’s talk about beverages. Robinson says one easy tip for guests is to set up a coffee station.

“Sometimes it goes overlooked. I like to just set it up where people can make their own. Those pod things, very easy to do that.”

One last tip before heading to the grocery store, Robinson says keeping a list while shopping is key.

“Try not to try new recipes at the last minute and keep a list.”

She went on to say that no matter how professional of a chef you are, it’s important to keep a grocery list handy. Whether you write down notes on your phone or have a physical list, it will ensure you don’t forget any crucial ingredients.

Take away these tips to make your holiday prep less stressful!