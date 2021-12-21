Food, toy distribution event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is preparing to give away much-needed groceries, hygiene items, and toys to underserved families in the Lowcountry.

Louis Smith, executive director for the center, said they are calling on families across the tri-county area who need food or toys this holiday season to stop by their big distribution event happening Wednesday afternoon.

Smith said they have enough nutritional food to assist more than 3,000 families. They also have over 6,000 diapers ready to distribute. Plus, they will also have toys available for children who need them.

The distribution event will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Doty Park Depot (320 North Laurel Street, Summerville).