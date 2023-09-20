CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forecasters are keeping an eye on a non-tropical area of low pressure that could form off the U.S. east coast this week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the system could “acquire some subtropical characteristics by this weekend.” The system would bring heavy rain, gusty wind, and high surf along the South Carolina coast through the end of the week depending on its track.

Forecasters say the center of the system is expected to track north-northwest Friday and into Friday night.

“The latest few runs of models show this is trending a bit further off to the east,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jed Christoph. “With it being further off to the east, hopefully, we won’t see quite as much rainfall in the Lowcountry.”

The system has a 30 percent chance of development over the next seven days.