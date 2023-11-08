FRANCIS MARION NATIONAL FOREST, S.C. (WCBD) -The Forest Service has placed a fire ban on the Francis Marion National Forest in effect until Dec 31.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire is prohibited, including charcoal-based fire in a grill or otherwise.

The use and possession of all pyrotechnic devices, including fireworks, is also prohibited in the area.

The Sumter National Forests and Andrew Pickens Ranger District are included in the ban.

“Current conditions across South Carolina remain very dry,” said Forest Supervisor JaSal Morris. “Fire restrictions are necessary on our national forests to protect public health, valuable natural resources and surrounding communities.”