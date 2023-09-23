HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are working to clear what the Forest Service said was “hazardous material” near the Jericho Horse Trail in the Francis Marion National Forest on Saturday.

Officials with the Forest Service said the Jericho Horse Trail and Trailhead will be closed Saturday until further notice to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

The Francis Marion Ranger District near Charleston is working to mitigate hazardous material in the area, according to officials.

“We urge the public to use other areas of the forest until the clean-up is complete for their own personal safety,” said District Ranger Jeremiah Zamora.

Details about the hazardous material was not immediately provided. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.