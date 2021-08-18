Forget taco Tuesday, let’s celebrate National Fajita Day!

SAN FRANCISCO – APRIL 24: A small portion of rice is seen on a plate of fajitas at Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant April 24, 2008 in San Francisco, California. As rice prices continue to climb and many places are limiting the number of bags small businesses can purchase, many Bay Area restaurants are being forced to […]

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On August 18th, National Fajita Day recognizes the sizzling deliciousness found in Tex-Mex cuisine!

A fajita usually consists of stripped grilled meat, peppers, and onions that are served on a corn or flour tortilla.

Here are some places where you can grab a sizzling fajita plate in the Lowcountry:

Chili’s – www.chilis.com/locations

The restaurant company is offering a fajita day special. You can mix and match fajitas for $10.99 whether you plan to come in for lunch or dinner. You can choose two proteins from carnitas, chicken, steak, or shrimp fajitas. The deal is available for both dine-in and online orders. The offer excludes the fajita trio, mushroom jack chicken fajitas, and black bean and veggie fajitas.

Rio Chico – www.riochicomexican.com/

Its menu features authentic and traditional Mexican dishes, including famous burritos, enchiladas, tacos, and of course its fajitas. All of their fajitas are grilled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. The restaurant could be a perfect spot for date night as it gives you an option to order for one or two!

Senor Tequila – srtequilacharleston.com/

Sizzlin’ hot! The Mexican Restaurant and Cantina offers a variety of fajitas from protein to vegetarian options. If you like pineapple on your pizza, how do you feel about it on a fajita? There’s a ‘Fajita Hawaiian’ option on the menu that is served with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and pineapple.