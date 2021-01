CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Board on Education has issued a public reprimand of Dirk Arnell Kemp, a former teacher at Morningside Middle School.

The Order of Public Reprimand stems from allegations of two 2019 incidents in which students “initiated physical altercations by grabbing [Kemp’s] arm.”

Kemp “failed to deescalate either situation and alleges he was defending himself by putting hands on the students.”

Neither of the students were seriously injured and Kemp was fired.