Former Charleston County Clerk of Council, Beverly Craven, passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beverly T. Craven, former Charleston County Clerk of Council Emerita, passed away on Sunday, October 27.

She served as the Clerk of Council from November 9, 1987 until August 22. 2017.

During her tenure, her family says that she had become the heart and soul of Charleston County Council and Charleston County Government.

She served as a member of multiple organizations such as the Charleston Community Pride Board, the board of the Lowcountry Senior Citizens Center, the Charleston Hat Ladies , and was a member and treasurer of the Tri-County Silver-Haired Legislature.

Mrs. Craven will lie in state at the Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building and her family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 29, from 5:30-8:30 PM.

Her funeral will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 134 St Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403, on Wednesday, October 30, at 10:00 AM.