Former Charleston Representative, educator Floyd Breeland passed away Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Representative Floyd Breeland died Tuesday morning at age 87.

He served House District 111 from 1993 until 2007; Rep. Breeland was a 33-year public school educator and 16-year State House lawmaker.

Dozens of local leaders and lawmakers recalled their experiences with Rep. Breeland, calling him a friend, a confidant, and even a political icon.

Representative Wendell Gilliard said Breeland was not only his predecessor in the state House of Representatives, but was a friend to his father and a trusted advisor.

“I knew that he would always be ready to offer advice and words of wisdom whenever called upon,” said Rep. Gilliard in a statement Tuesday. “With the loss of my dear friend, it is sad to know that another political icon has moved on to his great reward.”

Rep. Joe Cunningham said in a tweet, “Our state has lost a giant. Floyd Breeland served our state and nation in so many ways: as an educator, soldier and legislator. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and all who were blessed to know this incredible citizen of South Carolina.”

Former Rep. Bakari Sellers said, ““Big Daddy”! He was so kind. Gentle. Funny. May he rest in power,” in a tweet.

Recently, News 2’s Carolyn Murray spoke with Rep. Breeland and his wife, Felicia Breeland, about one of their favorite places in the Lowcountry – Emanuel AME Church.

Notably, the interchange at Exit 219 A on I-26 in Charleston is named for Rep. Breeland.