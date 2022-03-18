CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former athletic director for The Citadel, Walt Nadzak, has passed away.

Nadzak, a former football and baseball coach, was the college’s ninth athletics director, serving from 1985 until 2000.

He was inducted into the military college’s ‘Hall of Fame’ in 2008 as an honorary member for what the college said was tremendous growth within the athletics department.

Nadzak led the department when the football team won the Southern Conference championship in 1992, and when the baseball team advanced to the 1990 College World Series and won five Southern Conference Tournament crowns and four regular-season titles.

He is credited with bringing the SoCon Baseball Tournament to the Lowcountry where it became a fixture for 10 years.

