CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The former Minister of Education for pre-Taliban Afghanistan will speak at an event in Charleston on International Women’s Day.

Rangina Hamidi is an Afghan-American woman. She moved from Kandahar to the United States with her family in 1988 at age seven, then returned to Afghanistan in 2003.

She set up Kandahar Treasure, an organization that provides Afghan women with training, employment, and income through by training them in an intricate type of embroidery called Khamak.

Hamidi with women of Kandahar Treasure (2009) (AP Photo/Allauddin Khan)

Hamidi (2009) (AP Photo/Allauddin Khan)

Hamidi was later elected Minister of Education, a position that was taken from her when the Taliban seized control in August of 2021. She was forced to flee, but she has not stopped advocating for the women and girls of Afghanistan.

Hamidi negotiated with the Taliban to allow Kandahar Treasures to continue operating, providing women and girls of the region — forced back under otherwise draconian conditions — with income.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, Haimidi will be in Charleston to speak about her experiences and her persistent work on behalf of the women of her home country.

Following Hamidi’s discussion, guests can enjoy foods prepared by Afghan chef Fauzia Garner and shop products made by women of Kandahar Treasures.

The event is being put on by the Ibu Foundation, a Charleston-based organization that sources products from female artisans around the world in an effort to lift women out of poverty by engaging in fair business practices.

