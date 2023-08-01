CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 27-year-old was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly burglarizing his mother’s store.

According to Charleston Police Department, Officer Brown responded to a reported burglary alarm at Dollar General on River Road at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer reported a vehicle matching the description provided by security leaving the parking lot.

Officer Brown conducted a traffic stop where he spoke with suspect Tyler Johnson, who he recognized as an employee of Dollar General. The officer says he had met Johnson on previous calls where he was an employee at the store making a complaint.

An investigation revealed the suspect’s mother owned the Dollar General store.

His mother told police that Johnson was recently fired from the store and should no longer have store keys.

A hoodie matching the description provided by security and store keys were located in the suspect’s car.

Johnson was arrested for second-degree burglary and issued a citation for driving under suspension.

He is being held at Charleston County Detention Center.