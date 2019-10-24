Former Eutawville police chief arrested for misconduct in office, grand larceny

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A former law enforcement officer has been charged with misconduct in office and grand larceny.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday arrested the former Chief of Police for the Eutawville Police Department in connection with unlawfully taking or failing to account for money that was seized during an arrest.

The case was investigated at the request of the Town of Eutawville.

Steven Holloway, 37, was charged with misconduct in office and grand larceny. He was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.