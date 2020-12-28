Former Kiawah Island Mayor James Piet passed away at age 93

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Kiawah Island Mayor James Vincent Piet died last week at the age of 93.

Piet was elected to Kiawah Island Town Council in December of 1996 and served until November 1998; he was then elected and served as mayor for two terms from December 2018 until November 2002.

He was born in Monroe, Michigan in October of 1927, and later retired in 1987 before moving to the Lowcountry.

Piet served in the army during World War II and received his Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Detroit.

According to an obituary for Piet, he died on December 22nd at Bishop Gadsen with his family holding his hand.

Officials with the Town of Kiawah Island say flags will be flown at half0staf until January 4th in his honor.

“The town would like to express our deepest sympathy to the Piet family and gratitude for his life and service to the community,” the said in a news release.