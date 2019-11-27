Live Now
Former News 2 anchor, radio broadcaster Dan Moon dies at age 78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Popular Lowcountry radio host and former News 2 news director, Dan Moon, has passed away at the age of 78.

Moon worked at News 2 back when the station was known as WUSN in the 1960s. He also anchored newscasts and worked as a photographer for the station.

He left television for the radio airwaves in the 1970s when he received a call from the general manager of a local radio station in town. “He called me one day and he said ‘Dan, you do a pretty good job at that television thing, but you’ve really got a face for radio,” he joked in an interview with News 2 in 2004.

Moon would work for 1250 WTMA in the 1980s and 1990s. He was a voice in the night, helping the Lowcountry through Hurricane Hugo in September of ’89.

From there, Moon would read the news and host a radio show on WSC FM for some time in the 2000s before retiring from the business.

The beloved radio broadcaster passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Remembering Dan Moon

So sad to hear about the passing of Lowcountry radio legend Dan Moon. His voice still echoes in my head, "turning your telephone into a microphone". Just as genuine of a guy as can ever hope to meet, and made you feel like the most important person in the room when you talked to him. He will be missed. I found this story I did with Dan for WCBD News 2's 50th anniversary (15 years ago). Godspeed, Dan.

