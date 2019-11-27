Former News 2 anchor, radio broadcaster Dan Moon dies at age 78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Popular Lowcountry radio host and former News 2 news director, Dan Moon, has passed away at the age of 78.

Moon worked at News 2 back when the station was known as WUSN in the 1960s. He also anchored newscasts and worked as a photographer for the station.

He left television for the radio airwaves in the 1970s when he received a call from the general manager of a local radio station in town. “He called me one day and he said ‘Dan, you do a pretty good job at that television thing, but you’ve really got a face for radio,” he joked in an interview with News 2 in 2004.

Moon would work for 1250 WTMA in the 1980s and 1990s. He was a voice in the night, helping the Lowcountry through Hurricane Hugo in September of ’89.

From there, Moon would read the news and host a radio show on WSC FM for some time in the 2000s before retiring from the business.

The beloved radio broadcaster passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.