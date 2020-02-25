Former North Charleston police officer charged for misconduct in office

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former officer with the North Charleston Police Department was arrested following an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Authorities say Brett Bull, 33, was arrested in connection to providing sensitive information to a known criminal informant regarding ongoing and future narcotics operations led by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Bull was charged with Misconduct in Office and Obstructing Justice.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.