CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station.

Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park.

The city has been in discussion with residents who live in the area about what they would like to see built there. The city will take these findings to a firm that has been chosen to design the park.

Approval for a design contract will be discussed during a Charleston City Council meeting on Tuesday night – that contract will include a physical survey of the property, design process, and community engagement before a final plan is developed for the future park early next year.

City leaders say they hope the new park will include a dock facility, picnic shelter, and walking trails.