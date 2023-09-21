CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple sources tell News 2 that former State Representative David Mack III has died.

Mack, 69, represented the 109th district which included portions of Charleston and Dorchester counties.

He was first elected to the office in 1996, reelected in 2018, and later left office in 2020.

Mack was a member of the North Charleston branch of the NAACP, served on the board of directors for the South Carolina Coalition for Black Voter Participation, and was a talk show radio host.

The Lowcountry native graduated from Howard University in 1975.

He leaves behind his wife, Sheryl, and three children, David IV, Brandon, and Daniel.