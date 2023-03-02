Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about his beliefs on parenting rights, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and leaders in law enforcement during a special roundtable discussion being held in North Charleston.

His visit comes amid renewed calls to “defund the police,” according to organizers for the Thursday afternoon event.

The former VP was supposed to join the roundtable discussion earlier this month but canceled the appearance due to a family matter.

Pence will then travel to Greenville, SC where he’s expected to meet with pastors for a “fireside chat” at Bob Jones University.

While it has long been rumored that Mike Pence will seek the nation’s highest office, the former VP has not made any public acknowledgment; however, he has been visiting key early-voting states over the past several weeks.

Only two Republicans have announced their intent to seek the GOP nomination in a bid for president — that includes his former boss, Donald Trump, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who also served under the Trump Administration for a time.