Former WCBD anchor, local realtor Jill Franco Miller passed away at age 66

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Former WCBD news anchor and local realtor Jill Franco Miller passed away on Sunday. She was 66.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist worked at WCBD in the 1980s and later worked at other Charleston-area news stations in the 1990s and 2000s.

Miller graduated from the University of Georgia in 1977 with a major in Journalism and Political Science. She was a political activist and a well-known realtor in the Lowcountry.

According to her obituary, Miller was awarded the second-highest favorability Q-score nationally in 1986, was the Recipient of the 1987 Broadcast Journalist of the Year, and the recipient of the 1999 SE TV Emmy Award.

She volunteered for many local organizations like the John Ancrum SPCA, which is now the Charleston Animal Society, and served as the Executive Director of the Board of Elections & Voter Registration of Charleston County.

Miller leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Bobby Miller, and daughter, Madison Miller, her step-daughter Christie Fowler and grandson Robert “Gus” Fowler among other family members.

Former co-anchor Dave Stanley shared a statement with News 2 regarding Miller’s passing, saying “I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of my all-time favorite co-anchors.”

Stanley went on to say, “Jill Franco Miller was more than just stunningly beautiful, she was incredibly smart and a very gifted journalist.”

A private graveside service will be held this Friday, May 22nd. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced when conditions permit a large social gathering.

Flowers may be sent to J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. Donations may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403.