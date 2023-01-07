NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School hosted the statewide 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition on Saturday.

FIRST is a robotics community that prepares students for the future through team-based robotics programs and competitions.

At the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, teams from all over the world constructed robots to compete in specific tasks.

FIRST competitions were held across the country on Saturday morning. The South Carolina competition was held at Fort Dorchester High School.

The theme for this year’s competition was “Charged Up”.

Fort Dorchester FRC 342 Team Captain Jacob Boutin loves this competition for many reasons.

“It’s fun and it’s a place for us to meet people similar to us. We also get to pick up cool technical skills that are useful for industries later in our lives,” Boutin said.

Boutin says he has learned Java programing skills through the Robotics Team.

Teams will need to have their robots ready by March for state and regional competitions. The World Championships are in Houston in April.

Fort Dorchester High School is known statewide and nationally for the school’s robotic builds. The school hosted a similar robotics competition in January 2022.