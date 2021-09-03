Fort Dorchester implements new rules for minors attending football games, effective immediately

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School has begun limiting amount of minors in attendance at football games without adult supervision.

School officials announced that persons under the age of 18 must present current FDHS student ID or corresponding ID from opposing school for entry without a guardian at all FDHS football games.

Those under 18 without proper ID must have an adult present with them or will be denied entry into football games.

This rule will begin effective immediately for all Fort Dorchester home games.